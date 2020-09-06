Harsha Bhogle, Aakash Chopra 'can't Wait' For MI Vs CSK In IPL 2020 Opener On 19 September

It seems that renowned commentators as well as versatile cricket pundits Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra just cannot wait for the IPL 2020 to get underway. The complete schedule of this year's marquee event was announced on Sunday and title-holders Mumbai Indians will be locking horns against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the season opener in Abu Dhabi.

'What a game!'

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Harsha Bhogle wrote that the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament kicks off with the much-anticipated clash between multiple-time winners MI and CSK on the 19th of this month. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' then hoped that everything goes well in the IPL that will be played in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra mentioned that he is looking forward to the showpiece event where the defending champions Mumbai will be taking on last year's runners-up Chennai in the opening encounter.

IPL schedule announced: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. As reported earlier, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

