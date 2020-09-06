IPL Schedule Officially Released, CSK Confirmed To Take On MI On Sep 19 In Abu Dhabi

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. As reported earlier, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

ALSO READ | IPL schedule: IPL 2020 COVID-19 count goes up to 14 as BCCI medical team member tests positive

IPL schedule announced: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener

The IPL Governing Council had announced the opening and closing dates of IPL 2020 on August 2. Since then fans, as well as, IPL teams were keen on knowing the IPL time table. However, the BCCI decided to postpone the announcement of the IPL schedule due to the recent COVID-19 fiasco in the UAE. But finally, the IPL schedule for 2020 has been announced. Let's take a look at the IPL time table.

ALSO READ | IPL time table: IPL 2020 official promo released, netizens delighted with touching COVID-19 message: Watch

The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games each while Sharjah will be hosting 14 games of the league stage. The venue for the playoffs will be decided later but it is likely that Dubai and Sharjah will be chosen for the four games.

ALSO READ | IPL schedule: IPL 2020 commentators list reportedly finalised by BCCI, Sanjay Manjrekar excluded

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The lucrative league will be broadcasted in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali apart from English. All the IPL 2020 franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

IPL new promo: IPL broadcasters launch promotional campaign named ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’

With the IPL 2020 approaching quickly, broadcasters of the mega league released a new promo on Thursday. The promotional campaign for IPL 2020 has been named ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’. The cheerful promo showcased the spirit of India, which is trying to make a comeback after the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic. According to InsideSport, the new IPL promotional campaign has been conceptualized by the in-house team of Star Sports.

Let’s end this wait as we started it – #Together!



Here’s the #Dream11IPL campaign you’ve all been waiting for - #EkSaathWaaliBaat!#Dream11IPL 2020 starts on Sep 19 at 7:30 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/T2uRAoIW5y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 2, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK CEO declares team ready to play Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 season opener

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER