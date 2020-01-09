The Debate
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Come Up With Quirky Whatsapp-style Social Round-up Of The Week

Cricket News

The countdown towards IPL 2020 has already started and Delhi Capitals look as solid as ever. Along with Shimron Hetmyer, Ashwin and Rahane will also join DC.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals made a revival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when they finally reached the playoffs after 7 years of struggle. Delhi is currently led by the young Shreyas Iyer and the team is one of the strongest on paper ahead of IPL 2020. The team has also been focusing on strengthening its connection with its fans and has been very active on social media.

Delhi Capitals share a social recap of their players

IPL 2020: RCB's Chris Morris reveals fairytale return from inconsistency to ₹10 cr jackpot

The countdown towards the IPL 2020 has already begun and the Delhi Capitals are making sure that the fans are always updated with what their favourite players are upto. Delhi shared a WhatsApp-style video that showed updates from the lives of some of their squad members and team management. The video featured photos from Shikhar Dhawan's vacation, Rishabh Pant's training, captain Shreyas Iyer's net session for India, Harshal Patel's flight, Ishant Sharma's vacation and coach Ricky Ponting's commentary duties at the stadium. Here is the full video.

IPL 2020 final to be played on May 24; doubleheaders to be scrapped: Report

Delhi Capitals 2020 squad

The Delhi Capitals had an already stacked up squad ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction with the additions of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin but with their mega purchases at the bidding table, they have created one of the strongest sides in the IPL. At the auction, Delhi availed the services of Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, and Alex Carey among many others. Here is the full Delhi squad for IPL 2020.

  1. Shreyas Iyer (captain)
  2. Kagiso Rabada
  3. Marcus Stoinis
  4. Sandeep Lamichhane
  5. Ishant Sharma
  6. Ajinkya Rahane
  7. Chris Woakes
  8. Ravichandran Ashwin
  9. Shikhar Dhawan
  10. Shimron Hetmyer
  11. Alex Carey
  12. Jason Roy
  13. Mohit Sharma
  14. Prithvi Shaw
  15. Lalith Yadav
  16. Avesh Khan
  17. Axar Patel
  18. Tushar Deshpande
  19. Rishabh Pant
  20. Harshal Patel
  21. Keemo Paul
  22. Amit Sharma

Image Courtesy: IPL official website

