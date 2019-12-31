Ravichandran Ashwin Promises Twitter Fans On 'Mankading' More Batsmen In IPL 2020

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was in the middle of a huge controversy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when he mankaded Rajasthan Royals' opening batsman Jos Buttler. Speaking after the incident, Ashwin had said that it was very much an instinctive move made by him. He had claimed that he did not try to initiate the move but only did so suddenly when he saw Buttler leaving his crease at the non-striker's end before a ball has been bowled. That has always been Ashwin's take since Buttler wasn't even looking at him while opting to move out of the crease. The off-spinner once again opened up on his stance over the 'Mankading' incident and maintained that he will always 'Mankad' batsmen if they leave the crease.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KKR Likely To Lose Age-fudging Accused Stars Shivam Mavi And Nitish Rana

IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin speaks on 'Mankading' batsman

Anyone that goes out of the crease. ✅ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2019

Also Read: APOLOGETIC Or DISMISSIVE? Here's How Ravichandran Ashwin Reacted In The Aftermath Of The 'Mankad' Controversy

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was leading the Kings XI Punjab last season, dismissed Jos Buttler when he had walked out of the crease at the non-striker's end, while the bowler was going through his bowling action. During the #AskAsh session on Twitter recently, Ashwin was asked by a fan as to who he plans to dismiss via 'Mankading'. In his reply, Ashwin said anyone who goes out of the crease could suffer the same fate as Buttler whether it is in the IPL or international cricket. According to cricket laws, if the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out. Buttler's run out derailed Rajasthan Royals' innings as they lost the match by 14 runs. Kings XI Punjab traded Ashwin this year and the player would now be representing Delhi Capitals in the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer To Continue Leading Delhi Capitals For Upcoming Season

IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals recently brought in Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals after trading him for left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, who took the senior player's place in Kings XI Punjab. Capitals offered Suchith and an additional sum of Rs 1.5 crore as part of the exchange to KXIP. Current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was the Delhi Capitals mentor last year, said that their franchise will be happy to have senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks for the upcoming IPL 2020.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Post A Video About R Ashwin's Cricketing Journey In IPL