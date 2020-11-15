IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal Reveals Why It Is A Colossal Challenge To Face Rashid Khan

Emerging batsman Devdutt Padikkal has gone on to say that it was difficult for him to face Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. The opening batsman had a dream run in the marquee tournament where he amassed 473 runs from 15 matches.

'Not easy to pick': Devdutt Padikkal

“Pace, not really because there are quite a few bowlers who are pretty quick in the domestic circuit as well. Probably the one bowler I felt was challenging was Rashid Khan because he has a really good pace and turns the ball at the same time. He’s not easy to pick. I think while facing him I felt like, Okay, this is something I’m not used to", said Padikkal while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, the young leggie also had an excellent tournament as he managed to pick 20 scalps in all the 16 games that he got to feature in.

Bangalore & Hyderabad's performances in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

AB de Villiers scored a valiant half-century (56) in the Eliminator against southern rivals as well as former champions Hyderabad. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition and their wait for the elusive silverware continues.

The 2016 winners had hot & cold outing in this year's competition. They had finished the group stages at the third position after comprehensively getting the better of the title-holders Mumbai by 10 wickets. The former champions had managed 14 points in the same number of games thanks to a superior net run rate. The win over Mumbai knocked the two-time winners Kolkata out as Warner & Co. became the fourth and final team to seal a playoff berth.

Nonetheless, a batting collapse against Delhi in the second qualifier brought curtains down on what was a promising campaign as they had to be satisfied being the third-best side of the tournament.

