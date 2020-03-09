IPL 2020: ECB Rules Out Injured Rajasthan Royals Star Jofra Archer Ahead Of English Summer

The Rajasthan Royals will now begin looking for replacement options as one of their most important core members Jofra Archer is now unlikely to be participating in IPL 2020. Archer, who has been rehabilitating his elbow, will recover fully during the running of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and according to reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board is not likely to allow the pacer play in the IPL. Archer will be focusing on a recovery through playing the county season for Sussex, followed by the West Indies series that will happen in June.

ALSO READ | No postponement; disbanding IPL 2020 season being considered amid Coronavirus: Sources

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 hanging in balance?

The Royals have fashioned an English core for themselves with the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer but it looks like the 2008 champions will now need to look for another foreign bowler following the Jofra Archer injury. Archer, who has been critical to the Royals' last two IPL campaigns, will be making his recovery during the main season of IPL 2020. According to The Guardian, a press release from the ECB has confirmed that Archer will be going through further scans in April 2020. It has also been reported that England head coach Chris Silverwood is aiming for Archer to be fully ready for the international season that resumes in June. Silverwood insisted that the ECB's priority is getting Archer 100% fit for international action. Archer's recovery will be handled by key members of the Sussex camp.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 matches likely to take place in closed doors due to coronavirus threat: Report

Rajasthan Royals team 2020: Jofra Archer injury throws spanner in the works

The Rajasthan Royals made some good purchases at the auction but their plans for IPL 2020 were surely depending on Jofra Archer. If Archer ends up missing the entirety of IPL 2020, the Rajasthan Royals may need to look for an international pace bowling option. They had an option in West Indies' Oshane Thomas, but a car crash may have caused the pacer some injuries that will take time to heal. Andrew Tye, who won the Purple Cap for KXIP in 2018, may need to step up and be the Royals' main pace option. Other bowlers in the lineup who will be important to the Royals are Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, and Varun Aaron. The Royals begin their IPL campaign with an away fixture on April 2 against the Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma trolls Mumbai Indians' IPL title wins in 'odd' years, watch video

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarifies, tournament to go on as scheduled