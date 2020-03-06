IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Trolls Mumbai Indians' IPL Title Wins In 'odd' Years, Watch Video

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is scheduled to kick-off on March 29 with a game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, the IPL officials have already begun promotional campaigns for the event. They recently released a commercial featuring Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. In the ad, Rohit Sharma jokingly took a dig at his own team’s success with winning the trophy in odd years.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma trolls Mumbai Indians' ‘odd’ years success

Rohit Sharma is widely considered among the greatest IPL players and captains of all time. While the Mumbai-based cricketer has been part of an IPL-winning side for a record five times, he has achieved the same as a leader on four occasions. He led Mumbai Indians to IPL titles in the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions. It has been noted that all his IPL successes for Mumbai Indians were achieved in ‘odd’ years. In the latest IPL 2020 commercial, Rohit Sharma can be seen taking note of the same by hilariously replying that the upcoming season is also related to an “odd number”. He says that the upcoming tournament is the 13th edition, i.e. an odd number season. Watch the entire 40-second commercial in a tweet posted by Rohit Sharma.

I was simply waiting for the clock to strike the right number!



Time to go even this #VIVOIPL season, @mipaltan! #KhelBolega https://t.co/gezddNmgH4 pic.twitter.com/nYfdh8vPjf — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 5, 2020

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma to resume Mumbai Indians leadership role

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, Rohit Sharma was retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹15 crore. The cricketer has been part of the franchise since IPL 2011 and was appointed as captain in the 2013 edition.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter