IPL 2020: Faf Du Plessis Explains Why IPL Still Needs MS Dhoni Post-Chennai's Final Match

South African batsman Faf du Plessis has said that IPL needs Mahendra Singh Dhoni after Chennai played their final match of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 against Punjab on Sunday. When cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison had asked 'Captain Cool' during the toss whether it was going to be his last match in the Yellow jersey. Dhoni responded, 'Definitely not.'

'IPL needs MS Dhoni': Faf du Plessis

"When you think CSK, you think of MS Dhoni and also because IPL needs MS Dhoni to play, the fans love him so much, so why not. He still feels motivated and to pitch up every day and come and do... being a big player comes with a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure," Du Plessis told teammate Lungi Ngidi during a chat for IPLT20.com "That answer (on coming back) told you he is very much motivated to come back stronger next year. There have been a few rumors floating around I have seen of him possibly retiring. So that answer was possibly a hell no straightaway," he added.

'CSK is synonymous to MS Dhoni'@faf1307 & @NgidiLungi speak about the Definitely Not moment from @msdhoni & also look back at the season gone by for the men in yellow.



📹📹https://t.co/ASJenDDEss #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Dq4KN6l2ao — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 2, 2020

READ: Brad Hogg Reveals How Eoin Morgan Has Led Kolkata From The Front In The Ongoing Tournament

Chennai sign off with a consolation win, eliminate Punjab

The coin landed in MSD's favour and he decided to chase. His decision was spot on as Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals but ended up posting a respectable total of 153/6 in their 20 overs riding on a quickfire unbeaten 30-ball 62 from Deepak Hooda.

In reply, the three-time winners made the run chase look very easy as they reached the target in the penultimate over with 9 wickets in hand. By the virtue of this win, the former champions ended their campaign with a consolation win while the 2014 runners-up were eliminated from the competition as they need to win that match against Chennai to keep their playoff hopes alive.

READ: Women's Challenge 2020: Twitter India Comes Out With Special Emojis For Teams, Players

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.