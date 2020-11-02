Women's Challenge 2020: Twitter India Comes Out With Special Emojis For Teams, Players

The race for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs qualification gets interesting with three spots up for grabs and two matches remaining. The Qualifier 1 of the playoffs stage will begin from Thursday, November 5. But prior to that, the Women's Challenge 2020 exhibition matches will be played.

The Women's Challenge 2020 is scheduled to take place in Sharjah from 4 to 9 November. The tournament will be played between three teams -- Velocity, Supernovas and Trailblazers with the finals set to take place on November 9, a day before the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Ahead of the women's matches, Twitter India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releasing a special emoji before the Women's Challenge 2020.

BCCI and Twitter India releases Women's Challenge emojis

The teams will be lead by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj and ahead of the start of the tournament, Twitter India and BCCI launched seven new custom emojis around the league. This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emojis. Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favourite teams and players on Twitter during the matches. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations.

The emojis have been designed for teams and the respective captains. Fans will be able to activate these emojis by tweeting with the following hashtags: #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas and #Trailblazers. In 2017, Mithali Raj became the first women's cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Women's Challenge 2020: Indian Women cricketers end quarantine period

Recently, the members of the Indian women's cricket team celebrated their quarantine ending with a fun day of trampolining and relaxing led by Jemimah Rodrigues. In a series of videos, she can be seen buzzing around her Indian teammates Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and others ahead of the Women's Challenge 2020.

The BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge.@ImHarmanpreet, @mandhana_smriti & @M_Raj03 to lead Supernovas, Trailblazers & Velocity respectively. The upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from 4th to 9th November in UAE.



More details - https://t.co/XpHsvmoEjl pic.twitter.com/Y04VxlGRnz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2020

Speaking about the Women's Challenge 2020, all three teams will face each other once, with the top two teams qualifying for the finals. With each of the matches being played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, we can expect some high scoring action from all sides. Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of the defending champions, Supernovas, while Smriti Mandhana will lead the Trailblazers. Last year's runners up Velocity will be led by India's prolific batswoman Mithali Raj. The first match of the tournament will be between the Supernovas and Velocity.

Image Source: IPL / Twitter

