IPL 2020: 'Fearless' Shreyas Iyer & Co. Confident Of Defeating Mumbai In Qualifier 1

Exuding confidence in the team to perform well against table-toppers Mumbai in the Qualifier 1, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer has stated that the win against Bangalore is going to be a 'booster' for the franchise. Acknowledging the daunting task of defeating Mumbai to reach finals, the Delhi skipper confidently asserted that they are a 'fearless' side, adding that they need to keep things simple. Shreyas Iyer & Co. claimed the second spot on Sunday as they defeated Bangalore, earning themselves an extra chance to qualify for the finals if they lose in the first Qualifier.

"Mumbai is one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys. It really depends on the day. They are pretty experienced in such (finals) stages but the team has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through," Shreyas Iyer said at the post-match conference on Sunday.

“We need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it’s going to be a really good booster as well for us,” he added.

After dominating the first half of the tournament, Delhi diverted from winning ways as they lost 4 matches on the trot. Heavily reliant on their pace battery of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, the loopholes came to light when Kolkata took their bowlers to the cleaners. However, Shreyas Iyer & Co. came back stronger as they registered a comprehensive win over Bangalore on Sunday.

Yet again, Delhi will hope for their Proteas power to fire as they face Mumbai in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. With Shikhar Dhawan finding his form when it matters the most and Ajinkya Rahane's precious 50 against Bangalore, the Delhi squad will be relieved of the top-order failure in the initial stage of IPL 2020. Marcus Stoinis will also look to display his stunning power-hitting skills as Delhi eye their maiden IPL.

