IPL 2020: IPL GC To Decide On Tournament's Fate On Saturday Following Coronavirus Threat

The current future of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is subject to heavy speculation as the Coronavirus risks that are entertained by the large gathering of crowds cannot be ignored. India currently has 60 cases of the Coronavirus epidemic, as verified by the World Health Organisation. It is now being reported that the IPL Governing council will hold a meeting regarding the IPL's future on Saturday in the nation's financial capital, Mumbai.

How will the Coronavirus epidemic affect IPL 2020?

Not so long ago, BCCI head Sourav Ganguly had claimed that IPL 2020 will go on unhindered and there was no threat to the tournament from the Coronavirus epidemic. Things have changed since then as the Coronavirus epidemic continues to spread globally and major sporting events have been affected by the same. Cricket's biggest tournament, the Indian Premier League, was all set for its 13th season which was due to begin on March 29 in Mumbai.

According to a few reports that have surfaced, the IPL Governing council is now looking into ways regarding how it can mitigate the risks that the spectators and players are exposed to when the mega-tournament begins. It is being reported that the easiest way to mitigate the risks posed by the Coronavirus epidemic is to hold IPL 2020 behind closed doors for the first 15 days of the tournament. This is perhaps the simplest decision that the IPL GC can take as shortening or moving the tournament will adversely affect the cricket calendar.

IPL cancelled news: Is IPL 2020 getting cancelled?

The IPL is unlikely to be cancelled despite multiple reports that have surfaced since the news of the Coronavirus epidemic broke out. The advertising campaigns for the tournament have already begun and players have already commenced training with their franchises. The IPL getting moved is also a very unlikely possibility as the cricket calendar is already full of matches that lead up to the T20 World Cup in October. IPL ticket booking may be affected, however, as it is being reported that the Maharashtra government is banning the sale of tickets for the Mumbai Indians home games at the Wankhede. The Karnataka government may also follow suit and not let the Royal Challengers Bangalore sell any home-ground tickets. However, pre-registration for the Mumbai Indians' IPL ticket booking had already begun on BookMyShow.

