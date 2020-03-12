IPL 2020: CSK CEO Hints At Tournament Cancellation After Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

On Wednesday, March 11, the Indian government issued a cancellation of all visas till April 15 in wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. After the emergence of 60 patients infected with Coronavirus in India, there has been a nationwide panic regarding the contagious disease. In a meeting, it was decided by a group of ministers that all existing visas except for diplomatic, official and international organisations, will stay suspended till mid-April.

IPL 2020: CSK CEO hints at IPL 2020 cancellation

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is scheduled to begin from March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Indian mega-event involves a plethora of globally recognised T20 superstars and match officials along with many overseas fans flying to the country to witness the IPL matches. However, the restriction of visas by the Indian government would mean the overseas cricketers of all franchises will miss out on the opening two-and-a-half weeks of the tournament.

While reacting to the Indian government’s decision, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said that most of the foreign players travel through business visas which will make it difficult for them to enter India. In an interview with a news agency, he said that since it is impossible for overseas players to join their teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials need to sit down with the Central and State governments for a meeting regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the IPL governing council is reportedly organising a meeting sometime this week to take a final call on the impending tournament. Initially scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24, the upcoming IPL 2020 will be the 13th season of the annual T20 mega-event.

