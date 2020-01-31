IPL 2020: CSK To Reopen Closed MA Chidambaram Stands After Talks With TN Government

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had some issues going on with their home venue MA Chidambaram Stadium in the past couple of years. But in a recent development, CSK fans have got a reason to rejoice as Chepauk's three stands can be opened ahead of IPL 2020. It comes as great news for the franchise's management considering that gate receipts play a major role in a team's financial health in the competition.

IPL 2020: 3 closed stands reopened in the MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK have been one of the most popular T20 franchises across the world. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is also known as Chepauk Stadium, is the home venue of CSK as well as Tamil Nadu cricket team. It has hosted several international matches over the years. It also is India’s second oldest cricket stadium after Kolkata's Eden Gardens. In recent years, the stadium has faced huge issues regarding its three stands which are I, J and K.

The Supreme Court has ordered to demolish the stands due to the violations of regulations relating to public safety, Till that time, these three stands will also remain closed for the spectators. While this issue has been continuously running from 2015, the stadium lost the hosting rights of the IPL 2019 final.

However, now the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) President R. Ramesh has said that the gym of this stadium will be demolished soon and it will open up the three closed stands for the spectators. According to him, the gym will be demolished in February and the three restricted stands can be reopened for the IPL 2020.

Ramesh told a leading media network that they will apply to the corporation and the CMDA for permission to carry out the demolition and they are sure they will grant the permission since the gym was not a part of any heritage structure. He added that only the two old squash courts, the club office, the billiards room and the three buildings within the MCC complex had been declared heritage structures.

Ramesh added that Chennai should not, anymore, be denied international matches and the IPL final because these three stands remained closed. He went on to say that the cricket fans of the state are the biggest winners and now they can have more spectators and more big matches at the Chepauk.

