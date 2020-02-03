IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Tips Virat Kohli's RCB To Become First-time Champions

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008. But they have never been able to win the IPL trophy. RCB made the finals thrice (2009, 2011 and 2016) but finished as the second-best on all three occasions.

Virat Kohli has been leading the franchise in the IPL since 2013 but has only been able to take them to the finals in 2016 when they lost closely to Sunrisers Hyderabad. For the past few years, RCB’s performances in the T20 tournament has been ordinary. RCB have had a formidable line up throughout the tournament’s history with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. There was also an era when these three machines of destruction played together. But somewhere RCB couldn’t just cross the finishing line.

Meanwhile, former India Test opener Aakash Chopra seems to have a different take on RCB ahead of the IPL 2020 season. After India defeated New Zealand in second consecutive Super Over thriller in the fourth T20I, Chopra took to Twitter where he pointed out that a number of Indian cricketers who were playing in the series against New Zealand were also there in the RCB squad. Those players include Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini.

RCB team 2020: Aakash Chopra tweets in favour of the team

Kohli, Chahal, Dube, Sundar, Saini....five current Indian T20i players. All of them were in the playing XI today. Add Finch, ABDV, Mooen and Steyn/Morris/Kane Richardson to it. Plus Devdutt Pallikal. Gimme a reason why #RCB shouldn’t do well in #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 31, 2020

Aakash Chopra added other overseas names like AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson and Chris Morris besides promising local lad Devdutt Pallikal. The 42-year-old Chopra, who works as a cricket commentator and analyst now, believes that these players should give RCB enough hope of doing well in the IPL 2020 that is scheduled to begin on March 29.

