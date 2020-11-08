IPL 2020: Gambhir 'surprised' With Franchises Not Opting For Jason Holder In Auction

Astonished by Jason Holder going unsold at the IPL 2020 auction, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has remarked that he was surprised at no franchise opting for the Caribbean all-rounder. The West Indies Test skipper has made an instant impact after being brought in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh in the Hyderabad side. From picking crucial wickets with the new ball to adding the finishing touches with the bat, Holder has proved to be instrumental for Hyderabad in the second half of the tournament.

“It was very surprising for me that no one actually went after someone like Jason Holder. Jimmy Neesham was picked, Chris Morris was picked, other allrounders were picked. But Holder, who plays two formats, continues to play international cricket for a team which struggles in a Test and one-day format. So you’re always under the pump, always under pressure to deliver,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

'We shouldn't forget that'

Holder's performance against Bangalore was an example of the value he adds to the Orange Army. The Windies all-rounder first picked the prized wicket of Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and then stitched an important partnership with Kane Williamson to take Hyderabad over the line in the Qualifier 2.

“He captains an international side, so we shouldn’t forget that. He plays international cricket continuously. He plays two out of the three formats. So he’s done what he was supposed to. Started off well with the new ball, took two important wickets and conceded just 6.25 an over. What more can you expect from your overseas allrounder?” Gambhir added.

Courtesy of the victory against Bangalore in the Eliminator, Hyderabad are set to face Delhi in the second Qualifier on Sunday. Hyderabad will be banking on Holder to fire again and hope for Wriddhiman Saha's return to the side after sustaining an injury.

