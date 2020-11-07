'Through Highs & Lows': Kohli Posts Heartwarming Message After Bangalore's Exit From IPL

Soon after Bangalore’s exit from Dream 11 IPL 2020, skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter and posted a heartwarming message for fans. Hyderabad squeezed home a tense run-chase to defeat Virat Kohli's Bangalore in the Indian Premier League eliminator on Friday.

As Bangalore witnessed yet another disappointing IPL campaign, skipper Kohli said that he was proud of his teammates despite things not going the way that the team wished for and thanked fans for their support. He took to Twitter to post a mhearfelt note. Check Virat Kohli's post here:

Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIULXT0DLz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Kohli had yet another forgetful outing in a knockout game as he was dismissed for 6 against Hyderabad in Eliminator 1. The onus was on Virat Kohli to steer his side to an imposing total as he surprisingly walked ahead of Aaron Finch to open the batting along with Devdutt Padikkal. But there was a twist in the tale as it was Jason Holder who gave the Hyderabad side an early breakthrough while handing the Bangalore captain yet another failure in knockout matches. Virat Kohli shuffled a long way across on the second ball of the second over and tried to guide the ball towards the fine leg. Jason Holder's extra bounce did the trick, and the ball brushed Kohli's glove and went straight to keeper Shreevats Goswami, who took a fine catch diving to his left.

Hyderabad defeat Bangalore

Jason Holder's all-round show and Kane Williamson's solid unbeaten fifty helped Hyderabad beat Bangalore by six wickets in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday. Holder first led Hyderabad’s brilliant bowling effort with figures of 3 for 25 to restrict batting-heavy Bangalore to a modest 131 for seven before he and Williamson steered SRH past the target with two balls to spare. Williamson (50 not out off 44) played a composed knock and together with Holder (24 not out off 20) shared 65 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to take Hyderabad home after early hiccups. Hyderabad will play Delhi in Qualifier 2 on Sunday for a place in the final while Bangalore were knocked out of the tournament.

