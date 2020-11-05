IPL 2020: Quickie Trent Boult's Twin Strikes In The Very First Over Jolt Delhi

Trent Boult's outstanding first over put Delhi in a spot of bother during the Qualifier 1 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. Boult started proceedings with the new ball in hand and it was just a matter of time before he picked up the key wickets of both openers Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane without conceding a single run.

'Double-wicket maiden!'

The tearaway New Zealand fast bowler struck in the very second delivery as he had youngster Prithvi Shaw caught behind. He had beautifully set up the opening batsman by bowling one away from his body as a confused Shaw ended up edging it straight into the gloves of keeper Quinton de Kock while attempting to run the ball down to the third man.

Ajinkya Rahane was Boult's next victim. Rahane who had walked out to bat at number three never looked settled and was done by a brilliant in-swinger that angled in sharply. He was caught plumb in front of the wicket off the third delivery that he faced from the left-arm speedster. 'Jinx' thought about getting it reviewed but then changed his mind at the very last moment.

It was indeed a huge blow for Delhi as they had lost both their openers without any run on the scoreboard.



Watch the video of Trent Boult's rampaging first over that put Delhi on the backfoot:

Ishan Kishan's powerpacked innings helps Mumbai post 200/5

The title-holders were put in to bat by Delhi skipper after the coin had landed in his favour and at 101/4 in the 13th over, it appeared that Mumbai would struggle to get to a decent total. However, Ishan Kishan had other ideas as he took the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners and was also supported by Hardik Pandya (37*). He ended up scoring an unbeaten 30-ball 55 at a strike rate of 188.33, including four boundaries and three maximums as the defending champions finished their innings at 200/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were never really there in the run chase as they lost their top-order very cheaply. They are now reeling at 61/5 in after 9 overs with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis being the last recognised batsman.

READ: Ashwin Outfoxes Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma For Golden Duck; Cooks Goose With Flatter One

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.