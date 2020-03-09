The Debate
IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Offends Fans After Criticising RCB Spinner Washington Sundar

Cricket News

IPL 2020:CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh has drawn the ire of the fans on Twitter after claiming that RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar doesn't spin the ball.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticised the Indian selectors for the continued selection of RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar in the national team. Harbhajan Singh claimed that Sundar doesn’t spin the ball and put his weight behind Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. However, fans have not reacted well to Harbhajan Singh’s comments and have slammed the CSK spinner.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh criticises Washington Sundar; says RCB spinner doesn't spin the ball

While speaking to a leading Indian news portal, Harbhajan Singh criticised RCB spinner Washington Sundar, claiming that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder doesn’t spin the ball. Harbhajan has slammed the selectors for ignoring Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare from the national team setup. Jalaj Saxena has a storied domestic career spanning over 15 years and the all-rounder has picked up 347 wickets and scored 6,334 runs. Akshay Wakhare, who made his debut in 2006, also has 279 wickets to his name.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Suffer Another Blow As English All-rounder Chris Woakes Backs Out

IPL 2020: Washington Sundar's rise to prominence and international career at a glance

Washington Sundar rose to prominence after playing a stellar role in the MS Dhoni led-Rising Pune Supergiant’s run to the IPL 2017 final. The former India U-19 spinner is well known for his economical bowling in the powerplay and subsequently made his international debut at the age of 17 soon after the IPL 2017. In the 23 T20Is since his debut, Washington Sundar has picked up 19 wickets with an economy rate of under 7 runs per over.

Also Read: IPL 2020: ECB Rules Out Injured Rajasthan Royals Star Jofra Archer Ahead Of English Summer

IPL 2020: Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for Washington Sundar comments

Fans have criticised Harbhajan Singh for his unwarranted criticism of Washington Sundar. Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the CSK spinner’s comments. Here is what the Twitterati make of Harbhajan Singh’s comments.

Also Read: RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
