IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Offends Fans After Criticising RCB Spinner Washington Sundar

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticised the Indian selectors for the continued selection of RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar in the national team. Harbhajan Singh claimed that Sundar doesn’t spin the ball and put his weight behind Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Wakhare and Shahbaz Nadeem. However, fans have not reacted well to Harbhajan Singh’s comments and have slammed the CSK spinner.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh criticises Washington Sundar; says RCB spinner doesn't spin the ball

While speaking to a leading Indian news portal, Harbhajan Singh criticised RCB spinner Washington Sundar, claiming that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder doesn’t spin the ball. Harbhajan has slammed the selectors for ignoring Jalaj Saxena and Akshay Wakhare from the national team setup. Jalaj Saxena has a storied domestic career spanning over 15 years and the all-rounder has picked up 347 wickets and scored 6,334 runs. Akshay Wakhare, who made his debut in 2006, also has 279 wickets to his name.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Suffer Another Blow As English All-rounder Chris Woakes Backs Out

IPL 2020: Washington Sundar's rise to prominence and international career at a glance

Washington Sundar rose to prominence after playing a stellar role in the MS Dhoni led-Rising Pune Supergiant’s run to the IPL 2017 final. The former India U-19 spinner is well known for his economical bowling in the powerplay and subsequently made his international debut at the age of 17 soon after the IPL 2017. In the 23 T20Is since his debut, Washington Sundar has picked up 19 wickets with an economy rate of under 7 runs per over.

Also Read: IPL 2020: ECB Rules Out Injured Rajasthan Royals Star Jofra Archer Ahead Of English Summer

IPL 2020: Fans slam Harbhajan Singh for Washington Sundar comments

Fans have criticised Harbhajan Singh for his unwarranted criticism of Washington Sundar. Fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the CSK spinner’s comments. Here is what the Twitterati make of Harbhajan Singh’s comments.

Is harbhajan sour about every spinner who plays for India ? Move on mate https://t.co/FVlNHwowOq — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) March 8, 2020

Glory moments aside early on, Harbhajan wasn't as big a deal in India as some make him out to be. Spent the entire second half of his career bowling defensive lines. Used to make people scratch their heads with why isn't he making the batsmen drive more. A bit rich from him. https://t.co/FwItq8lU0f — Yash (@sassy_penguin5) March 7, 2020

After 2017 IPL final he said, " I'm a team man and so I'm not going to cry about their (MI) decision to leave me out from the final " and then added -"But I don't understand the logic behind picking Karn Sharma over me. All my life I've got wickets of Righties. "



Double dholki🤣 https://t.co/l2yLJJQOpO — Akshay Sharma (@Kohlify) March 7, 2020

Ironical to see such a statement coming from a guy who played alongside Anil Kumble. A spinner who never turned the ball but took 619 Test wickets. https://t.co/uv0osvNHsp — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 7, 2020

Washington Sundar



> Debut IPL 2017 bowled with 6.60 economy

> Won Nidhyas trophy man of series

> Still holds better Power play bowling economy in t20I

> This year SMAT he was MVP player for TN led them to semis



All this at the age of 20



What a clown you turned into https://t.co/rM96Yu4nFs — Sai (@akakrcb6) March 7, 2020

Also Read: RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch