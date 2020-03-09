RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch

India pacer Umesh Yadav is one of India's leading bowlers in red-ball cricket. Over the years, he has produced match-winning spells for the team. Umesh Yadav his known for his raw speed and his ability to hit the deck hard. He has been extremely effective on Indian pitches as compared to foreign ones.

Umesh Yadav plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He was bought by the franchise in 2018 for ₹4.2 crores. Umesh Yadav has picked up 28 wickets for RCB in 20 matches and has been their strike bowler.

As the IPL 2020 is fast approaching, Umesh Yadav is training vigorously to ensure that he is ready for the tournament. On Sunday, the Vidarbha pacer took to Instagram where he posted a video of his training session. Umesh Yadav was spotted lifting heavy weights and doing vigorous training.

RCB team 2020 player Umesh Yadav gears up for IPL 2020

The right-arm pacer would like to contribute to the RCB team 2020 and guide them to their first IPL title. RCB team 2020 have had some high-profile names in their squad since 2008 but they haven't been able to get their hands on to coveted IPL trophy. RCB would like to improve their performances from the past editions and they certainly are capable to so do with the kind of squad they have.

RCB will start their IPL 2020 campaign on March 31 against Kolkata Knight Riders at their home venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as per the IPL 2020 schedule.

