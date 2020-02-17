IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle Picks His Impact Player-to-be For KKR This Season

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan will take the field for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Widely regarded as one of England’s greatest ODI batsmen of all time, Morgan is the most capped ODI cricketer for England. The left-handed batsman is known for his aggressive scoring abilities as he holds a staggering strike-rate of 91.13 in ODIs and 137.49 in T20I matches.

I know he has never been quite the player in the IPL that he has been for England but I will be surprised if @Eoin16 doesn't create an impact with @KKRiders this year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 16, 2020

IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle picks his KKR impact player for the upcoming season

Esteemed Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle recently took to Twitter and picked Eoin Morgan as KKR’s player to watch out for in IPL 2020. While he admitted that Morgan has never been an extremely impactful player in the Indian T20 event, the commentator said that he would be surprised if the cricketer would fail this year as well. Harsha Bhogle’s admiration for the English captain comes on the backdrop of his quickfire innings against South Africa.

While chasing a mammoth 223, England overhauled South Africa’s target with five balls to spare on the back of fifties from Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan. Morgan wowed everyone with a six-laden knock of 57* from just 22 balls.

The 33-year old also led England to ICC World Cup 2019 victory last year by defeating New Zealand in a hard-fought final.

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan joins KKR

Eoin Morgan was roped in by KKR for ₹5.25 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction. In the upcoming edition, Morgan will join his England teammates Tom Banton and Harry Gurney in the franchise along with KKR veterans like Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

