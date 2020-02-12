RCB Goes Into 'dark Mode' Before IPL 2020, Deletes All Posts Leaving Harsha Bhogle Puzzled

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) appears to have gone into somewhat of a social media 'dark mode', with the team deleting all of their posts from Instagram. The franchise also removed their display picture from both Instagram and Twitter. 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle also tweeted about the suspicious incident.

Hey guys, any idea what's on with @rcbtweets? All posts deleted on Instagram, no profile pictures on Twitter and Facebook..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2020

RCB to change name?

Reports have suggested that the franchise is set to change its name from Royal Challengers Banglore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The speculation comes as the franchise has already removed 'Bangalore' from their Twitter handle name, keeping it as just 'Royal Challengers.'

Indian skipper Virat Kohli who captains the side has failed to grab the cup even once. However, the team's management has made it clear that it is not looking at any leadership change ahead of the upcoming season.

RCB looked determined to go big in the auctions that were held earlier in 2019. Regardless, the franchise secured the services of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, and Isuru Udana. With some new editions to their squad, RCB looks positive to add a piece of silverware to their cabinet to end their winless drought.

RCB 2020 Squad

Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad and Isuru Udana

