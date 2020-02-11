NZ Vs IND: Harsha Bhogle Urges Virat Kohli To Cut Out Risky Shots After Average ODI Series

India took on New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series on Tuesday. The Kiwis have already clinched the series as the hosts won the first two games comprehensively. After the Kiwis won the toss, they invited the Men in Blue to bat.

India once again had a terrible start to their innings as opener Mayank Agarwal's stumps were left in a mess by Kyle Jamieson for just 1. Kyle Jamieson set up the Karnataka batsman's wicket beautifully. He kept bowling outswingers and got one to straighten just a little from good length which was enough to go past Mayank Agarwal's defence.

India skipper Virat Kohli joined Prithvi Shaw at the crease. Virat Kohli hasn't had a good time in this series and much was expected from him in this game that India is playing to save their pride. But once again, Virat Kohli failed to score big as he got out to Hamish Bennett for just 9.

Virat Kohli's innings never got going and he looked completely out of his element. Coming to the wicket ball, the ball was short and wide where Kohli tried to free his arms, looking to crunch it over point. He wasn't in control of the shot as he failed to judge the extra bounce.

Kyle Jamieson, who was stationed at third man took a fine catch to send the Indian skipper back to pavilion. It's very rare for Virat Kohli to get out in this manner while trying to play a rash shot so early in his innings. This is the third consecutive series without a century for Virat Kohli which has happened for the first time since July 2013.

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle immediately took to Twitter to have his say on Virat Kohli's batting in the recent past. Harsha Bhogle said that he hadn't seen Virat Kohli playing rash shots so early in his innings since a long time. He also said his traditional approach is what sets him apart from the rest.

NZ vs IND: Harsha Bhogle's tweet

Ben a while since I've seen Kohli bat like this at the start of an innings. A slog over mid-wicket, an upper cut.... His greatness as a white ball batsmen has come with cutting out risk and playing fantastic traditional cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, India were 127/3 at the end of 25 overs. Shreyas Iyer was batting at 44 and KL Rahul was batting at 30. India would hope for this duo to carry the innings till 40th over at least to set up a big score.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER