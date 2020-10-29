IPL 2020: 'He Must Wait His Turn,' Says Delhi Source on Prithvi Shaw Getting Another Game

It has been learned that Prithvi Shaw might have to wait for his turn to feature in Delhi's Playing XI during the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The young opener has had a hot and cold run with the bat so far as he has only managed to amass 209 runs in the 10 matches that he has featured in this season.

Asked if the team is looking at the top half of the innings considering that the Shreyas Iyer-led side have not had a good start for a while, sources in the Delhi camp said that Shaw had his share of chance and it is important to back players before looking at a change.

'He must wait his turn': Delhi Source

"Shaw got 10 games. He must wait his turn. It is important to make players feel comfortable and that can only be done when you give them that sense of security," the source told ANI. Asked if the youngster has an injury issue, the source answered in the negative: "No injury issues, he is fit."

Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020

Delhi have slipped down to the third spot in the points table after their mammoth 88-run loss at the hands of the 2016 champions Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The Orange Army has posted 219/2 riding on stellar knocks from skipper David Warner (66) and Wriddhiman Saha (87) after Shreyas Iyer had asked them to bat first. In reply, Delhi were never really in the run chase right from the first over after they lost the key wicket of an in-form Shikhar Dhawan. Young stumper Rishabh Pant top-scored for them 36. However, he was waging a lone battle as he did not receive much support from the other end.

In the end, Iyer & Co. were bundled out for 131 with an over to spare.

By the virtue of this loss, Delhi suffered their third straight defeat. They will now be looking to make amends and strengthen their playoff chances when they face the title-holders Mumbai at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

