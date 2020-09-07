IPL 2020: Hussey Reckons Russell May Smash Double 100 As KKR Mull Promoting Him To No. 3

Exuding confidence in Andre Russell's power-hitting abilities, Kolkata Knight Riders are mulling to promote the West Indies all-rounder up the batting lineup to reap benefits. The franchise's mentor David Hussey reckons that Russell, if promoted to number three, might even score a double hundred in the IPL. The Jamaican has been a key player, featuring in almost every game, ever since he signed for KKR in 2014 and also won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2019 season.

Shedding light on Russell's batting position ahead of the tournament at a news conference, Hussey said, "If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ."

READ | KKR Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Schedule For IPL 2020, To Take On MI In 1st Game

'He is a huge name'

Terming the power-hitter as the 'heartbeat' of the team, Hussey added that KKR have a balanced team and if it benefits the team, Russell can bat up the order. The former Australian batsman also heaped praise at KKR's new signing Eoin Morgan, who has been in terrific form for the English team. “He is a huge name, World Cup-winning captain, captain of England for a long time, classy player, classy performer. He is also going to be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik, maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers with our captain behind the stumps," Hussey said on Morgan.

READ | IPL 2020: KKR Mentor David Hussey Calls Tom Banton 'better Version Of Kevin Pietersen'

However, the team are yet to reveal their opening combination as it is expected to change after the departure of Chris Lynn from the squad. While the franchise might continue with Sunil Narine's blitz at one end, a tough choice between Shubmann Gill and Tom Banton lies at the other end. Banton has been impressive against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 series. Moreover, Hussey has also labelled the young English batsman as a 'better version' of Kevin Pietersen.

READ | IPL 2020: Gambhir Names The Bowler That Might Cause 'difficulties For Batsmen' In UAE

IPL 2020 schedule announced

With just two weeks to go for the IPL 2020, the schedule for the 13th edition of the tournament has been announced. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. Check the full schedule here.

KKR Full Squad

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik