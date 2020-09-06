KKR Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders' Full Schedule For IPL 2020, To Take On MI In 1st Game

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) landed in Abu Dhabi, which will be their base for the tournament. After undergoing their initial quarantine norms as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the KKR squad began their training camps for the impending T20 league. Ever since the KKR team has begun outdoor training, the team’s social media handles have shared pictures and videos of KRR players practising ahead of IPL 2020.

After struggling during the initial years of the competition, the KKR team won their first IPL in 2012. They won the tournament for a second time, with the KKR squad emerging victorious in 2014 as well. However, since then, the KKR players haven’t been able to add their trophy cabinet and will be looking to clinch their third title in the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

KKR IPL Schedule For 2020 Season Out

As the Dream11 IPL 2020 draws nearer, the KKR schedule for the IPL 2020 season has been officially announced by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council. According to the KKR time table, MI will be their opponents on September 23. However, for the first few matches in the KKR schedule, the likes of Pat Cummins, Green, Gurney, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton are set to miss out as they will be flying down from England to the UAE only on September 17 after England and Australia finish their ODI series. The absence of Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins will particularly hurt the KKR squad, as the duo are expected to play a crucial role in the competition. Here is a look at the entire KKR schedule for the IPL 2020 season -

Match No. Match Date Day Time(IST) Stadium/City 5 KKR vs MI Sept 23 WED 7:30 PM IST Abu Dhabi 8 KKR vs SRH Sept 26 SAT 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 12 RR vs KKR Sept 30 WED 7:30 PM Dubai 16 DC vs KKR Oct 3 SAT 7:30 PM Sharjah 21 KKR vs CSK Oct 7 WED 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 24 KXIP vs KKR Oct 10 SAT 3:30: PM Abu Dhabi 28 RCB vs KKR Oct 12 MON 7:30 PM Sharjah 32 MI vs KKR Oct 16 FRI 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 35 SRH vs KKR Oct 18 SUN 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 39 KKR vs RCB Oct 21 WED 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 42 KKR vs DC Oct 24 SAT 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 46 KKR vs KXIP Oct 26 MON 7:30 PM Sharjah 49 CSK vs KKR Oct 29 THU 7:30 PM Dubai 54 KKR vs RR Nov 1 SUN 7:30 PM Dubai

KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 Full Squad

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarti, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth

