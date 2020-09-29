IPL 2020: Hyderabad End Delhi's 2-match Winning Streak, Defeat Iyer & Co. By 15 Runs

Registering their first victory of the season, Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 15 runs on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium. On their way to victory, Hyderabad also ended Delhi's winning run and bagged their first two points of the IPL 2020. While Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson stood out with the bat for the Orange Army, Rashid Khan struck thrice ending his poor run in the IPL so far as he troubled Delhi batsmen the most.

In response to Hyderabad's total, Delhi got off to a terrible start losing young Prithvi Shaw in the very first over. Hyderabad managed to keep skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan from firing during the powerplay. Hyderabad's spinmaster Rashid Khan bagged his first wicket in his very first over and continued to trouble Delhi as he sent back well-set Dhawan as well.

It was then Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer who rebuilt the innings for Delhi. Despite a couple of big hits, Hetmyer could not sustain his wicket and was eventually dismissed by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Following the Caribbean batsman, Pant was also dismissed by Rashid Khan. In-form Marcus Stoinis' stay was also cut short by T Natrajan who perfected the yorkers and trapped him before the wicket. Rashid Khan was the pick of bowlers as he ended his spell with 3 wickets while giving away just 14 runs.

Hyderabad set a target of 163

Winnings the toss and choosing to field first, Delhi got off to a brilliant start as they stuck hard to their lines and lengths depriving Hyderabad of boundaries in the powerplay. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow found it difficult to get going initially, however, they found their timing just as the innings progressed. Warner was then dismissed by Amit Mishra's wrong-un while Bairstow went to register his half-century before falling to Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over. Coming off an injury, Kane Williamson struck the ball fine as he anchored the Hyderabad innings. The Kiwi skipper scored 41 runs off 26 deliveries taking Hyderabad to 162/4 at the end of 20 overs.

