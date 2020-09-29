IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Virat Kohli's Slow Start; Confident About Upcoming Games

Backing Virat Kohli's poor start in the Dream11 IPL 2020, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the Bangalore skipper will end up with 400 to 500 runs despite the slow start. Virat Kohli had a poor outing in the first 3 matches of Dream11 IPL 2020 as the skipper so far managed just 18 runs. Additionally, Kohli has failed to score more than 25 runs in his last eight IPL matches, amassing just 104 runs at 13 an average.

Speaking on a cricket show, Gavaskar exuded confidence in the Indian skipper, stating that Kohli will bounce back will make up for the lack of runs towards the end of the tournament.

“He’s a class act everybody knows that. So what if he’s had 3 quiet matches, he’s the kind of batsman who will make up for it towards the end. He may have started slowly but by the time the tournament ends he will have 400-500 runs which is what he gets every year. There was that one year when he got almost 1000 runs (in 2016) and hundreds as well (4). He may not get 900 runs (in IPL 2020) because the first 3 matches have been quiet but 500 runs totally, they are all written there,” Gavaskar said.

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Kohli's Bangalore move from 7th to 3rd after Super Over win

READ: Virat Kohli has major demand from team after Super Over win vs Mumbai; watch video

Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Win Super Over For Bangalore

Bangalore beat Mumbai in a thrilling contest that went into the Super Over on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a huge target of 202, Mumbai were down and out of the game, however, a stunning 58-ball 99 by Ishan Kishan and a blistering 24-ball 60 by Kieron Pollard brought the Men in Blue back into the game, which ended in a tie at the end of 20 overs as the game went into the Super Over.

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers was adjudged Man of the Match for his pyrotechnics with the bat during the first innings and also reducing Bangalore's deficit by hitting a boundary on the penultimate ball of the Super Over.

READ: Virat Kohli has major demand from team after Super Over win vs Mumbai; watch video

READ: IPL 2020: 'Virat Kohli is human, not machine,' says childhood coach on his poor outing

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.