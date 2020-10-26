IPL 2020: 'I Was Dreaming', Ruturaj Gaikwad Talks About Batting With MS Dhoni

Chennai batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that he has been wanting to bat with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni since the camp kicked off in Chennai. Gaikwad played a sheet anchor's role to perfection as his splendid half-century helped the three-time winners get the better of southern rivals Bangalore in their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday.

The makeshift opener scored an unbeaten 51-ball 65 at a strike rate of 127.45 including four boundaries and three maximums.

'I was dreaming from the day...': Ruturaj Gaikwad

"I am feeling good but personal milestone doesn't matter much until and unless you win for your team. I was part of the squad last year and this year also I didn't get many chances this year also, so this means a lot," Gaikwad told bowler Deepak Chahar in a video posted on iplt20.com. "I was dreaming from the day you know when the camp started in Chennai and I had a feeling I might get a game and was hoping to play with Mahi Bhai and obviously make a partnership. It helps me a lot, coming it from Mahi Bhai that keeps focusing on the next games," he added.

Chennai avenge their reverse fixture loss

Bangalore could only manage to post 145/6 in their 20 overs despite an 82-run third-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (50) and AB de Villiers (39) after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored Chennai's run chase with his maiden IPL half-century (65)* as the former champions got past the finish line by eight wickets and eight balls to spare.

MS Dhoni & Co. will next be seen in action against the two-time winners Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.

