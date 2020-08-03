IPL 2020 In UAE: Dubai Airport's Quarantine Rules That Are Important To Know For Indians

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is now scheduled to commence in September at the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was taken due to the rising number of coronavirus-positive patients in the country. In a teleconference meeting on Sunday, August 2, the IPL Governing Council confirmed their stance on the shift of venue as well as came up with the IPL 2020 commencement date.

IPL 2020: Protocols to follow at Dubai Airport due to UAE corona cases

According to the most recent UAE corona cases updates, around 239 new coronavirus positive patients emerged in the desert country on August 2 to take their overall tally to 61,000. Statistically, the situation is better in UAE than in India, where positive cases have risen to over 1.8 million. In wake of the pandemic in UAE, the local government and Dubai Airport officials have mandated several biosecurity protocols for all passengers and visitors. As per a report in the Economic Times, here is a look at some of the quarantine norms laid out by Dubai Airport for all attendees.

1. Since August 1, all passengers have been mandated to carry a coronavirus-negative certificate with them before arriving at the Dubai Airport. Since the certificates will be valid only up until 96 hours, the passengers may have to undergo a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arriving at the airport as well.

2. All airport attendees have to maintain physical distancing. The airport authorities have already made the use of protective gloves and masks a mandatory for everyone.

3. The Dubai Airport has also implemented several precautionary measures to maintain a tab on the health of their staff and visitors. Some of the measures include protective plexiglass at all counters as well as thermal and temperature screening. By implementing such measures, the Dubai Airport is in compliance with the international safety standards as instructed by the relevant authorities.

4. Before heading out to the airport, one must check their terminal of operation. As per a report, there have been changes in flight schedules and operations.

When will IPL 2020 begin?

To answer the ‘WWhen will IPL 2020 begin’ query, the IPL governing council recently came up with a launch date for the tournament. Through a teleconference meeting on Sunday, August 2, the governing council stated that IPL 2020 will be played between September 19 and November 10. While an official schedule is yet to be laid out, the IPL 2020 season is currently on course to feature 10 double-headers over the course of the 53-day tournament.

Image credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter and Dubai Airport image from AP