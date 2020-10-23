IPL 2020: Jason Holder Glad To Have Made An Impact In His First Game Of The Season

After playing his first game of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder said he was looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the tournament and is glad he could deliver a good performance against Rajasthan during their league match at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.

'It is pleasing': Jason Holder

"It is pleasing. It has been a while since I last played in the IPL. I really wanted to get back in IPL cricket for a long time and it is really good to get the opportunity. Glad I could make an impact in the game," Holder told teammate Vijay Shankar in a video posted by iplt20.com.

Holder makes an impact straightaway

Breaking into the Hyderabad playing XI as the race for qualifiers heats up, Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder made an instant impact as he reaped dividends in the first innings itself. Holder, who remained unsold during the auction of IPL 2020, was brought into the side as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh who was ruled out of the season due to an injury. The Windies Test skipper made his presence felt in his very first over as he effected a brilliant run out to send Robin Uthappa packing for 19.

Apart from hitting the bullseye to send Uthappa back, Holder picked up three crucial wickets to restrict Rajasthan's scoring pace. The all-rounder first dismissed Sanju Samson, who seemed to have found his lost touch after a series of poor performances and looked dangerous. Holder then went on to dismiss Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith for just 19 and also scalped the wicket of Riyan Parag while he was at 20. The Caribbean pacer gave away 33 runs off his 4 overs.

Hyderabad add precious two points to their tally

Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 47-ball 83 and was involved in a 140-run stand for the third wicket along with Vijay Shankar (52*) after the Orange Army had lost two big wickets of skipper David Warner and Jonny Bairstow early on chasing a target of 155.

In the end, the 2016 winners got past the finish line by 8 wickets and 11 balls to spare.

By the virtue of this win, the former champions have now leapfrogged to the fifth spot in the points table The David Warner-led side will now face an in-form Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Saturday.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

(With ANI Inputs)

