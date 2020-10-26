IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Thrilled To See Skipper Rohit Sharma Back In The Nets

It seems that the defending champions Mumbai are extremely happy after their skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out in the nets. Rohit had sustained an injury during a Dream11 IPL 2020 league match as a result of which he was sidelined for the last couple of games against arch-rivals Chennai and Rajasthan respectively. Caribbean power-hitter Kieron Pollard was the stand-in captain in both the games.

'Hitman in action'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the title-holders posted two images of Sharma's net session. In one of the images, the Mumbai captain can be seen carrying a couple of bats to the centre while in the second image, he can be seen attempting to hit the ball out of the park. The reigning champions went on to caption the image as 'Just what we love to see! Hitman in action at today’s training'.

Rohit Sharma excluded from upcoming Australia series

Meanwhile, the 'Hitman' has been ruled out of the upcoming bilateral series against Australia due to a hamstring injury. India will be playing three T20Is, the same number of ODIs, and, four Test matches Down Under.

Ahead of the two-month-long tour of Australia, the BCCI on Monday announced Team India squads for the limited-overs and Test series. Punjab skipper KL Rahul has been named Vice-captain of the side for the limited-overs series. Meanwhile, Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane will be Kohli's deputy in the longest format.

READ: Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens After Limited-overs Snub From The Australia Series

Mumbai in Dream11 IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL, Mumbai were comprehensively beaten by a resurgent Rajasthan on Sunday night.

Mumbai had almost suffered a batting collapse when they lost three wickets for 11 runs in a span of two overs after stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bat first. However, a blistering knock of a 21-ball 60 by Hardik Pandya towards the backend helped the defending champions post a stiff total of 195/5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the former champions were reeling at 44/2 after having lost the wickets of a well-set Robin Uthappa and skipper Steve Smith. Stokes (107*) and Samson (54*) then anchored Rajasthan's run chase with an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket as the inaugural edition's champions got past the finish line by 8 wickets and 10 balls to spare.

The four-time champions will next be seen in action against Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

READ: Rohit Sharma To Miss Remainder Of IPL 2020? Harsha Bhogle Opines

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.