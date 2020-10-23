IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Reveals Where Delhi Need To Make Minor Adjustments In The Season

Delhi had tasted defeat in their previous match against northern rivals Punjab but premier pacer Kagiso Rabada stressed that his side doesn't need to try to 'reinvent the wheel' rather they just need to make some 'minor adjustments' to bounce back.

'Ít's not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel': Kagiso Rabada

"I don't know if I would call the loss against KXIP a wake-up call, it's just a loss and losses do happen. So it's not about panicking and trying to reinvent the wheel. We need to assess where we felt we went wrong, which we have done already. We've talked about the game and where we can improve. Bearing that in mind, we need to realise what good came out of that game as well," Rabada said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "Losses can happen so it's just about getting back up, and getting ready for the next game. Having identified what we have done wrong and have done right, we just need to make some minor adjustments," he added.

The South African pacer, who holds the Purple Cap with 21 wickets in 10 games, was asked whether he thinks his bowling can help the team lift the trophy this season, to which he replied, "I think it's going to have to be a team collective. Look, we have had seven different Man of the Match awardees in the games that we have played. There are so many match-winners in our team, so it shows that all of us are hungry to win."

"I am the one who's lucky to get the wickets, but everyone has been contributing to the side. All the bowlers, batsmen, and even fielders have contributed in our good performances. You've got guys who have put their hand up, and it's always been a team effort," added Rabada.

Delhi fail to do the double over Punjab

In the last contest, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 164/5 from their 20 overs riding on in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan's second straight century in the tournament after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, the 2014 finalists were in a spot of bother at 56/3. However, some vital middle-order contributions from Nicholas Pooran (53) & Glenn Maxwell (32) and some finishing touches from Deepak Hooda (15*) as well as James Neesham (10*) helped Punjab register their third straight win by five wickets with an over to spare.

Despite a loss against northern rivals Punjab on Tuesday night, Delhi continue to remain at the summit of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. They will next be seen in action against the two-time winners Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

