IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Lauds His Delhi Skipper Shreyas Iyer For 'leading From The Front'

Delhi's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has heaped praise on his skipper Shreyas Iyer for leading the team from the front. Iyer has amassed 335 runs so far in the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

'He is leading from the front': Kagiso Rabada

"Shreyas has been really unbelievable as a captain. He is young. For a captain, especially when you are leading an overseas player on a big stage is a huge task. So he has done really well so far. He is leading from the front," Rabada said in a virtual press conference. "Shreyas is just a normal guy who is chilled out and when we get on the field he is a captain who has to make decisions and I am sure Rickey (Ponting) is helping him. Delhi has a very liberal environment and it is probably one of the reasons we have been successful," he added.

A much-needed win for Punjab

In the last contest, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 164/5 from their 20 overs riding on in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan's second straight century in the tournament after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, the 2014 finalists were in a spot of bother at 56/3. However, some vital middle-order contributions from Nicholas Pooran (53) & Glenn Maxwell (32) and some finishing touches from Deepak Hooda (15*) as well as James Neesham (10*) helped Punjab register their third straight win by five wickets with an over to spare.

Despite a loss against northern rivals Punjab on Tuesday night, Delhi continue to remain at the summit of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. They will next be seen in action against the two-time winners Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

(With ANI Inputs)

