Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out At BCCI Selectors Once Again For Snubbing Suryakumar Yadav

The selectors announced a 32-man India squad for the Australia tour starting next month Down Under. While Dream11 IPL 2020's top performers like Varun Cahkravarthy got called up to the side, Mumbai star Suryakumar Yadav missed out on a spot despite consistent performances over the years. The 30-year-old's exclusion surprised former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who urged the selectors to take another look at his stellar record.

Harbhajan Singh surprised at Suryakumar Yadav's exclusion from India squad for Australia tour

Suryakumar Yadav was a surprise absentee from India's squad to face Australia Down Under, despite consistently punching above his weight in the domestic circuit and in the IPL. The Mumbai star has amassed over 1,100 runs in the last three seasons of the IPL, including 283 runs in 11 innings this season. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to slam the BCCI selectors for omitting Suryakumar Yadav from the squad.

The veteran off-spinner, who backed out of the Dream11 IPL 2020, claimed that Yadav had been performing well in very Ranji and IPL season, but there are different rules in place for different people. Harbhajan requested the selectors to take another look at the 30-year-old's record.

Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

Former Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary also took to Twitter to express his surprise at the omission of Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel. Tiwary said that the duo was unlucky to miss out on the national team squad despite their consistent performances over time. The Bengal legend mentioned that years down the line few cosy people will mention that both Axar and Surya were unlucky to be born in this generation, whereas they could have easily played alongside their competitors.

Both Axar and Surya will hope to continue their good form in the later stages of the Dream11 IPL 2020, with Delhi and Mumbai on the brink of playoff qualification. While Mumbai are chasing a fifth title triumph, Delhi are chasing their first-ever championship and will bank on Axar Patel to deliver the goods.

Hard luck @akshar2026 and @surya_14kumar on not making it to the indian team dis time. Some years down d line, few cosy group of people will say that u both were born/played at d wrong Era but i would say u cud have easily played along side ur competitors 👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 26, 2020

India squad for Australia tour

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

