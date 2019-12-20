IPL 2020: Kaviya Maran Makes Fans Go Gaga With Presence At SRH's Auction Table

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 was completed on Thursday, December 19 in Kolkata. The auction saw some furious bidding for players between the 8 franchises. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the big purchase of Australia pacer Pat Cummins by purchasing him for Rs 15.5 crore, making him the most valuable foreign player in the history of the tournament.

Kaviya Maran makes her presence felt at the IPL Auction

While KKR was in the limelight at the auction, there was a young girl who was stealing the limelight at the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) auction table. The viewers could not help but spot a new addition to the SRH table. There was a mystery girl sitting next to mentor VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and coach Trevor Bayliss on whom the camera kept going repeatedly. SRH may have taken almost an hour to make their first purchase, but by then the mystery girl had already become a sensation on social media.

The woman's name is Kaviya Maran, who is the daughter of SRH owner Kalanithi Maran. She is a co-owner of the franchise and is an avid cricket lover, who is involved with Sun Music and FM channels of Sun TV. She is the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, a former union minister who belonged to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK). Born in 1992, Kaviya is a B.Com graduate from Stella Maris College, Chennai. After a couple of years working with the Sun Group, she completed her MBA from Leonard N Stern School of Business, New York University.

Reportedly, she spends her leisure time listening to music. She was in the news when she first appeared on the television set during the IPL 2018, where Kaviya was seen in support of SRH during their match against KKR at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad made very limited purchases but they capitalised on Under-19 talent available to purchase. Virat Singh and Priyam Garg were their Indian buys while their biggest buy was Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for Rs 2 crore.

