IPL Auction 2020: List Of Most Expensive Players Bought By Franchises This Time

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 was completed on Thursday, December 19 in Kolkata. While some of the uncapped Indian players commanded high bids, it was the international stars that topped the list of most expensive players. The record for the most expensive overseas player, which was previously held by England all-rounder Ben Stokes, was broken by Australia pacer Pat Cummins this time.

IPL 2020 Auction: Most expensive players

5. Nathan Coulter-Nile: ₹8 crore - Mumbai Indians

The Australian pacer, who has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), attracted bids from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MI. He has been a reliable bowler in the IPL with 36 wickets to his name in just 26 games at an economy rate of 7.66. But it was probably his ability to clear the ropes from lower down the order that helped hike up his value.

4. Sheldon Cottrell: ₹8.5 crore - Kings XI Punjab

The West Indies pacer attracted bids from Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Cottrell wasn't at his usual best in the recent T20I series against India but that did not do any harm to his value. He picked up 3 wickets from 3 games, with an economy of under 8 in a high-scoring series. But, his overall T20 numbers are very impressive, with 117 wickets against his name from 83 matches at an exceptional average of 19.08. His nasty short ball and well-disguised slower deliveries make life difficult for the batsmen.

3. Chris Morris: ₹10 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The South African all-rounder attracted bids from Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and just when it seemed like RCB were about to bag him at 7.5 crores, MI hopped in. But RCB were the most determined side, finally securing him for ₹10 crore. Morris has played for Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in the past. In 61 IPL matches, he has scored 517 runs at 27.21 and a strike-rate of 157.62. To go with that, he also has 69 wickets at an average of 24.77.

2. Glenn Maxwell: ₹10.75 crore - Kings XI Punjab

The Australian all-rounder once again spurred a bidding war, with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals – his two most recent IPL franchises – displaying an eagerness to win him back with little regard for his poor 2018 season, in which he scored just 169 runs at an average of 14.08. The Australia all-rounder is a very experienced T20 campaigner, having played 251 matches from which he has scored 5589 runs at a strike-rate of 154.94. His off-spin has earned him 85 wickets too.

1. Pat Cummins: ₹15.50 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders

The Australian fast bowler, who has 92 T20 wickets against his name from 77 games at an average of 24.46, triggered huge interest from Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. But just when that battle seemed to have been won by RCB, KKR dashed in with a surprise 11th hour entry and made what was to become the final bid. In 7 T20Is in 2019, Cummins took 9 wickets, averaging 19.11. More impressively, his economy rate has been 6.61 this year. His lower-order batting skills also added to his value.

