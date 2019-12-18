MS Dhoni, R Ashwin Feature In Cricket's Top 5 Controversies Of 2019

The year 2019 saw a lot of action on the cricket field, especially with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 also having taken place. From the super over drama in the World Cup final to the controversial ‘Mankading’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, several on-field controversies made headlines during the year. Let us have a look at top 5 controversies that made news this year.

5. Prithvi Shaw’s suspension for ‘doping’

India batsman Prithvi Shaw was handed a backdated suspension of eight months for a doping violation in the 2018-19 domestic season. The right-handed opener was said to have inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, found commonly in cough syrups. He served the ban and made a comeback only in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy against Assam on November 15.

4. David Smith & Steve Warner boos

Steve Smith and David Warner were back after serving a year's ban following the ball-tampering scandal and fans in England were hostile enough to let their feelings be known against the duo. The duo was constantly booed when they came out to bat and chants of “cheater” could also be heard when Smith came out to bat. After Australia's World Cup match against India, Indian captain Virat Kohli slammed the London crowd for jeering the batsman and asked the crowd to be more respectful.

3. MS Dhoni’s gloves

There was a huge uproar on social media when former India captain MS Dhoni wasn’t allowed to use the gloves with an emblem on it. It was not permitted according to International Cricket Council (ICC) rules and Dhoni had to change it. Fans though didn’t take it kindly and there was a huge debate on Dhoni’s gloves, which were camouflage in colour and was a tribute to the Indian army.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Jos Butler

Going by the rule book of cricket, mankading is a legitimate manner of dismissal. Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was left stunned when he was dismissed by mankading at the non-striking end by Ravichandran Ashwin. This incident created quite a stir and divided the cricketing fraternity in favour of and against the way of dismissal, also leading to the ‘spirit of the game’ debate. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said Ashwin was under no obligation to warn Jos Buttler before 'Mankading' him even as many thought his actions violated the spirit of the game.

1. ICC World Cup 2019 Final: Boundary countback rule

When England and New Zealand faced each other in the final of ICC World Cup 2019 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, it had everything that you expect from the grand finale of a tournament of this nature. Both the teams were tied on 241 runs at the end of the match. That resulted in a Super Over, in which New Zealand equalled the 15-run target. But Martin Guptill was run out off the last ball and that led to another tie. However, England were handed the win on the basis of a so-called ‘boundary countback rule’. England had hit 26 boundaries, against New Zealand's 17. Well, the real controversy came after the match. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena admitted to having made an error in awarding four overthrow runs to England.

