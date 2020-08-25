IPL 2020: KKR Become First Team To Fill All Sponsor Slots Despite Losing BYJU'S And Nokia?

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is plagued with several sponsorship issues. Earlier this month, the China-based technology firm VIVO dropped out of their IPL title sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the simmering political tensions between India and China. Moreover, even Daikin, the air-conditioner brand dropped out of their principal sponsorship for Delhi Capitals as the Japanese economy reportedly took a hit due to the pandemic. While Daikin was later replaced by the JSW Group (the Delhi Capitals co-owners' parent company themselves), several franchises continue to struggle in either retaining or acquiring brands during a shrinking revenue pool caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Kolkata Knight Riders lone IPL 2020 franchise to regain full value, joins with MPL

According to a report by MoneyControl, Kolkata Knight Riders are the only franchise which has been able to find sponsors for all its slots. Moreover, the 2-time IPL winners even filled their sponsorship slots at full rates, i.e. without any reduction in costs. The Kolkata Knight Riders also recently signed a new deal with Bengaluru-based Indian mobile gaming brand Mobile Premier League (MPL). The franchise themselves announced their new MPL association on August 18 by saying that the eSports Platform will be their principal sponsors for the upcoming IPL 2020 season as well as for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the CPL 2020.

Although Kolkata lost out on BYJU'S and Nokia, their 2019 core of sponsors have been retained reportedly, which include the likes of Jio, Royal Stag, Lux Cozi, Senco Gold and Asian Paints.

Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020

Like all franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders squad has also touched ground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for IPL 2020 action. On August 22, they confirmed the same through their social media accounts. The players are expected to resort to training sessions within a few days after undergoing their self-isolation norm as imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence on September 19 and will be played across three UAE venues till November 10.

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders reach UAE

Took off from Mumbai 🇮🇳

Landed in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪

Checked into the hotels 🏨



A little more wait before the #Knights are back doing what they do the best ⏳



Cricket is coming your way soon 🔥#KKR #KolkataKnightRiders #KorboLorboJeetbo #Cricket #Dream11IPL #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/1tf6tAhsmq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 22, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders presence in CPL 2020

Apart from owning an IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders owners also own the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), a popular franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The TKR is currently competing in the ongoing CPL 2020 season and will now face St Lucia Zouks on August 26. Interestingly, veteran spinner Sunil Narine plays for both franchises, i.e. TKR as well as for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Image credits: IPLT20.COM