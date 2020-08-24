CSK Star Imran Tahir Comically Trolled For Excessive Appealing In CPL 2020 Match: Watch

South Africa bowler Imran Tahir has been one of the best wrist spinners in recent years. Imran Tahir has been a specialist T20 bowler who has been plying his trade in different franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. The leg-spinner is currently in the West Indies where he is playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020).

CSK star Imran Tahir's intense appeal leaves fans in splits

The 41-year-old is immensely enthusiastic about the game even at this age. His passion is evident from his signature trademark celebration after taking a wicket. After bagging a wicket, Imran Tahir sprints towards the boundary to start his celebration and then brings out a ‘lion roar’.

But his celebration is not the only thing he is hyper about. The CSK spinner is also extremely fervent about his appeals. Imran Tahir was at it once again during Match 8 of the CPL 2020 against the Jamaica Tallawahs. During the second ball of the final over of the powerplay, Imran Tahir bowled a googly which deceived the Tallawahs' skipper Rovman Powell altogether as the ball hit on his pads.

Imran Tahir started appealing fiercely as if he was beseeching the umpire to give it out. The umpire was unmoved as he snubbed Imran Tahir's appeal. The official Twitter account of the CPL 2020 took to the microblogging site and uploaded a video of Imran Tahir's intense appeal and trolled him with a hysterical caption that left fans in splits. The CSK star finished the game with figures of 1/26 from his four overs as his team won by 14 runs.

CPL live streaming

The CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER