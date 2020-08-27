IPL 2020: KKR Dealt BIG Blow As Pacer Harry Gurney Ruled Out Due To Shoulder Injury

With the Indian Premier League and Vitality Blast's dates inching closer, Kolkata Knight Riders and Notts Outlaws are likely to miss the services of England seamer Harry Gurney. A shoulder injury has left the bowler with no other option but to withdraw his name from the tournaments. He is scheduled to undergo surgery next month, thereby keeping him out of contention of participating in them. The Vitality Blast is scheduled for an August 27 start, whereas the IPL 2020 will commence from September 19.

Harry Gurney injury massive setback for Kolkata Knight Riders

The latest Harry Gurney injury has put the Kolkata Knight Riders side in a spot of bother. He was one of their premium overseas fast bowlers. Gurney, along with Pat Cummins, were expected the back-bone of their bowling attack going into the IPL 2020.

Gurney was a key addition in the KKR squad last year. He was selected for ₹75 lakh at the IPL 2019 auction. He had a decent season last year, with 7 scalps in 8 matches for the Kolkata-based franchise. The pacer also was adjudged the Player of the Match when Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals last year in Jaipur. He bowled a disciplined spell where he claimed 2 wickets and claimed only 25 runs in his spell of four overs.

Harry Gurney injury: Pacer expresses disappointment at missing out on IPL 2020

While speaking to 'trentbridge.co.uk', Gurney expressed his utter disappointment as he was eagerly waiting for cricket to restart and getting back on the field. He also added how his best moments of the game have come with the Notts Outlaws and he cherishes playing for the side as he considers its players some of his best mates.

Peter Moores, Notts' coach too, was left disheartened as he spoke about how the impact that Gurney had on the team. Harry Gurney's exposure in all the major T20 leagues in the world has made him a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game, according to Moores.

The left-arm pacer was on a roll in the last edition of Vitality Blast as with 22 wickets in 18 matches, he emerged to be the leading wicket-taker for his team. Owing to the injury, he will but be available for selection for upcoming England vs Australia series. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to name a replacement for him soon, being already in talks with several players unsold in the IPL 2020 auction, as per multiple reports.

KKR team reaches Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020

The KKR squad along with all the other franchises have already reached UAE for IPL 2020 after passing their first round of COVID-19 tests. The players currently are serving their quarantine period, post which they will have a second test. This season of the cash-rich cricket league promises to be rare as it is set to be held behind closed doors. The stadiums would mostly be devoid of any live audience in them. All the players and the support staff will have to comply with the stringent guidelines set up by the BCCI for the IPL 2020 to ensure the tournament functions smoothly.

