IPL 2020 Schedule Delayed Due To Spike In Abu Dhabi COVID-19 Cases?

The world's biggest franchise cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway in the UAE in a couple of weeks time. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the IPL schedule. All the eight teams have already reached the UAE and are taking precautions before the commencement of the IPL 2020 tournament.

If recent reports are to be believed, the delay in IPL schedule is due to confusion over Abu Dhabi as a venue for the tournament. According to a report by Sportstar, there are travel restrictions due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the UAE's capital city, due to which BCCI has delayed its decision to announce the IPL schedule.

Coronavirus UAE: Will IPL 2020 matches be held in Abu Dhabi?

According to the report, there are travel restrictions that jhave been imposed while entering Abu Dhabi and one has to undergo mandatory rapid tests. With Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders already setting up their base in Abu Dhabi, the BCCI is in talks with the government to find a solution.

The report states that there were talks of excluding Abu Dhabi as a venue. On Tuesday, the board claimed that it will restrict the number of matches there and in case there is no headway, there were speculations that the initial stages of the tournament could only be held in Dubai and Sharjah.

The report further states that the IPL Governing Council has ‘informally’ told the franchises about the schedule with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the first match, which could possibly be played in Dubai. The BCCI is trying to sort out a few ‘last minute’ issues before officially releasing the final IPL schedule; even though the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had said that it should be out latest by August 30.

IPL 2020: Teams to begin training in Dubai

Talking about the team preparations ahead of the start of the IPL 2020, the Dubai-based teams could slowly resume their training activities at the ICC Academy in Dubai, starting Wednesday after their mandatory tests came back negative. Sportstar has also learnt that the activities will be in a phased manner so that teams maintain the social distancing norms and other protocols.

IPL dates

Coming to the IPL dates, the tournament will begin from September 19 with the finals all set to take place on November 10.The tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are likely to face Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19.

Cover Image: Mumbai Indians / Twitter