IPL 2020: KL Rahul Lauds Mandeep Singh's Grit & Determination Despite Personal Loss

Heaping praise on Mandeep Singh, Punjab skipper KL Rahul has said that the opening batsman's strength has made everybody proud. Mandeep suffered a personal tragedy on October 24 as his father Hardev Singh passed away after a prolonged illness.

Mandeep Singh's father was said to be going through health-related issues since the Punjab cricketer had come to the UAE to play in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

On Monday night, Singh scored an unbeaten match-winning 66 against the two-time champions Kolkata at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as the 2014 finalists registered their fifth consecutive win in the tournament.

'Yeah, it makes me emotional': KL Rahul

Rahul said playing like this despite such a big loss has made the team proud of the 28-year-old batsman.

"Yeah, it makes me emotional thinking about what he has been through. To have the strength and come out to perform for your team and play after such a big loss is very very difficult and that's something I am proud of. As a team we have stuck together as a family and supported everybody," Rahul said in a video posted on Punjab's Twitter. "You know when you are in a bubble and away from loved ones, so all we got it ourselves. So it's important that you stay together and love and support each other. The strength comes from all of us and that's something I am proud of," he added.

Punjab register their fifth successive win

Kolkata managed to post a respectable total of 149/9 in their 20 overs riding on Shubman Gill's 57 and skipper Eoin Morgan's 40 after being put in to bat by Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

In reply, a 100-run second-wicket stand from Gayle (51) and Mandeep Singh (66*) helped Punjab get past the finish line by 8 wickets and 11 balls to spare. KL Rahul & Co. thereby registered their fifth successive win and moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points in their tally.

The 2014 runners-up will next be seen in action against northern rivals Rajsthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

