IPL 2020: KXIP Star Mohammad Shami Talks On Safety During Coronavirus, Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has created major chaos across the globe and the threat is increasing each passing day. The deadly virus has resulted in major sporting events across the globe being postponed or cancelled to reduce the threat and spread of the virus. The IPL 2020 was also postponed as a precautionary measure and Kings XI Punjab star Mohammad Shami has advised fans to stay safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives.

IPL postponed: Mohammad Shami urges fans to stay safe amidst coronavirus scare

In a video posted by the Kings XI Punjab on their official Twitter account, Mohammad Shami advised fans to stay safe and urged them to regularly wash their hands. Shami advocated the use of tissue paper and masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while also asking viewers to not touch their face regularly. Mohammad Shami also insisted that fans to stay indoors and venture outside when quite necessary. The fast bowler added that viewers should consult a doctor as soon as they can if they are experiencing any symptoms.

IPL postponed: Watch Mohammad Shami issuing directives to fight coronavirus pandemic

Aapki suraksha aapke haathon mein hai, Shami bhai ki baaton ko gor se sunne aur uspar amal kare! 👇



For more details visit 👉 https://t.co/Ld1c1TQKRG #SaddaPunjab #CoronaVirus #COVID19 @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/sRdmFKdXDA — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) March 20, 2020

IPL postponed: Mohammad Shami key for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

Mohammad Shami will be key to KXIP team 2020's chances in IPL 2020. The KL Rahul-led side will be looking to lift their first IPL title when they take the field during IPL 2020. Mohammad Shami was snapped up by Kings XI last season and was one of the strike bowlers for them. Shami picked up 19 wickets in 14 games last season and was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab last season. KXIP team 2020 would hope that Mohammad Shami can continue his rich vein of form in IPL 2020 and lead the side to glory.

