IPL 2020: BCCI Reportedly Urged By Indian Government To Cancel Mega Event

The rise of the coronavirus outbreak has already impacted many sporting events across the world. In cricket alone, the action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) was suspended just prior to the commencement of the playoffs. The India vs South Africa and Australia vs New Zealand ODI series were also called off after their respective first matches itself. Moreover, the launch of the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was postponed to April 15 instead of its initial commencement date of March 29.

Indian government urges BCCI to cancel IPL 2020

On Thursday, March 19, the Indian government reportedly urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL 2020 officials to cancel the impending T20 carnival. The authorities believe that cancellation of the tournament will help the government tackle the coronavirus situation in a better way. Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and IPL 2020 organisers earlier made it clear that they are ready to play, be it in empty stadiums or on a delayed date.

BCCI to take a final call with IPL 2020 franchise owners

While the launch date of IPL 2020 was shifted by two-and-a-half weeks, a final decision is expected to be taken by BCCI on Saturday, March 21. The meeting is supposed to be a follow-up of the one that took place on March 14 and it will be attended by IPL 2020 franchise owners and tournament officials. Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, a BCCI official recently stated to a news channel that they are still keen to start IPL 2020 even though it meant not having crowds.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

