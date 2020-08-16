IPL 2020: KXIP's Top 5 Run-getters Of All-time And It Does NOT Include Yuvraj Singh

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise is one of the original eight franchises that took part in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2008). Although KXIP has never won the IPL title, till date, they are known to rely more on their batting firepower to not just win matches, but entertain many of their supporters. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 season, here is a look at five of KXIP’s leading run-getters of all time. Interestingly, two of their five most successful batsmen are also expected to feature in the much-awaited 2020 event.

Most successful KXIP batsmen of all time ahead of IPL 2020

Shaun Marsh – 2,477 runs

Belonging to Kings XI Punjab’s first batch of Australian imports, Shaun Marsh made his IPL debut midway into the 2008 season. The stylish left-handed batsman terrorised bowlers throughout the inaugural season with five half-centuries and a ton en route to collecting the first-ever Orange Cap of the tournament, outclassing even the likes of his captain Yuvraj Singh. He remained associated with the franchise till 2017 and remains their leading run-scorer of all time with 2,477 runs from 71 matches at an average of 39.95, although he won't be playing in the IPL 2020.

David Miller – 1,974 runs

David Miller made his KXIP debut in 2012 and went on to play 84 matches till 2019. The South African T20 heavyweight is expected to take field for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. David Miller is one of KXIP’s most capped players and their second-highest run-scorer with 1,974 runs. He is often credited for scoring one of the most memorable IPL hundreds of all time, when he smoked 101* off just 38 balls against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Glenn Maxwell – 1,275 runs

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell began his IPL journey for KXIP in 2014 with scores of 89, 95 and 89 in his first three games. In 57 matches, he scored 1,275 runs at an average of 25 and he holds a strike-rate of 165.36, which is the highest among all KXIP batsmen who have scored a minimum of 500 runs. While he was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 season, Glenn Maxwell will be re-joining the ‘Lion’s Den’ in the IPL 2020.

KL Rahul – 1,252 runs

Even though KL Rahul made his KXIP debut in 2018, the team's captain for the IPL 2020, features in their top five most successful batsmen list. Moreover, he will also be seen marshalling the KXIP troupes in the upcoming much-awaited season. In just 28 matches, KL Rahul has stockpiled 1,252 runs to an average of 54.43, which is the highest among all KXIP batsmen with more than 500 runs. The right-handed batsman also holds the record for scoring the fastest fifty (14 balls) in the history of the tournament.

Wriddhiman Saha – 1,190 runs

Wriddhiman Saha played 62 matches for KXIP between 2014 and 2017. He is now signed on to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. During his KXIP journey, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 1,190 runs at an average of 24.79 with five fifties and a century.

Image credits: All pictures from IPLT20.COM