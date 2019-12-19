IPL 2020 Likely To Take Place From March 28-May 24 Next Year: Report

The IPL 2020 is amongst the most exciting sporting events of the year amongst cricket fans around the world. But before that, as many as 338 cricketers including the likes of Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Banton and others will go under the hammer for the 73 available slots in the ongoing IPL Auction 2020. It is being held in Kolkata this year and has featured some talented uncapped Indian players like Rohan Kadam, Priyam Garg, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

As per a report in a leading Indian media portal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] are keen to conduct the IPL between March 28 and May 24, 2020. The IPL Governing Council informed the eight franchises on Wednesday that the final dates of the upcoming season will be locked soon. The council is also looking to shorten the number of days in the competition to ensure the availability of the overseas players. The 13th edition of the tournament is set to make some important changes ahead of the next season. The franchises are set to loan capped players- Indian or overseas- at the midway stage of the tournament next year. However, one condition will be that the player in question should not have played more than two games at the halfway mark.

