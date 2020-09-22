Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Sharjah

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (Dream11 IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the fourth match of the tournament on Tuesday, September 22 when Rajasthan take on Chennai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The action of the exciting contest will start at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, here is a look at Rajasthan vs Chennai weather forecast, Rajasthan vs Chennai pitch report and details for Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Rajasthan vs Chennai weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (31°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 48%. It is going to be extremely humid with no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be a batting-friendly surface and we can expect a big score in the Rajasthan vs Chennai match. At the same time, it will also have something for the bowlers. The average score here according to the last five games played at the venue is 155. It is a fresh wicket and there won't be a lot of turn for the spinners, however, pacers will come into action and will get swing initially with the new ball. The team winning the toss will look to field first as dew will make batting easier in the second innings. With big boundaries, the team batting first could be needed to put up a score above 170 to stand a chance of winning.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 22. For Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

