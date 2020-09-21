Home
IPL 2020 Live Update: Kohli's Bangalore Off To A Winning Start, Beat Hyderabad By 10 Runs

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first in the third match of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad now need to chase 164 off 20 overs to win

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
23:32 IST, September 21st 2020
Bangalore defeat Hyderabad

Kohli & Co. clinch their first victory of the season as they defeated Hyderabad by 10 runs

pointer
23:18 IST, September 21st 2020
Saini holds his nerves, bowls terrific 18th over

Navdeep Saini bowled an instrumental 18th over giving away just 7 runs, leaving Hyderabad with 22 runs to chase off 2 last overs. The speedster also bagged two wickets

pointer
23:07 IST, September 21st 2020
On pitch collision gets Bangalore another wicket

As the chase intensifies, Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma collided on pitch while attempting to get the second run. 

pointer
23:03 IST, September 21st 2020
Hyderabad lose another wicket

Hyderabad lose control of the chase as Priyam Garg gives away his wicket. Needs 35 off 21 balls

pointer
22:59 IST, September 21st 2020
Chahal turns it around for Bangalore

With two successive wickets and a tight over, Chahal has put Bangalore back in the game with Hyderabad needing 37 off 24

pointer
22:56 IST, September 21st 2020
Chahal on a hat-trick

A wrong-un deceiving Vijay Shankar put Chahal on a hat-trick as he bagged his third wicket of the night

 

pointer
22:53 IST, September 21st 2020
Chahal clean bowls Bairstow

Yuzvendra Chahal provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangalore as he bowled danger-man Bairstow for 61 runs. Hyderabad are 121/3 and need 43 runs more

pointer
22:49 IST, September 21st 2020
Hyderabad cruising to victory?

With Bairstow holding one end strong and Priyam Garg powering from the other, Hyderabad look comfortable in their chase as they need just 43 off 30

pointer
22:40 IST, September 21st 2020
Bairstow smashes 50, brings up 100 for Hyderabad

Courtesy of a cracking shot, Bairstow brought up his half-century after surviving twice in the match. Hyderabad are 103/2

pointer
22:39 IST, September 21st 2020
Steyn drops danger man Bairstow

Bangalore missed another chance as Dale Steyn dropped a difficult catch of Jonny Bairstow off Umesh Yadav's delivery. 

