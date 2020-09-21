IPL 2020 Live Update: Kohli's Bangalore Off To A Winning Start, Beat Hyderabad By 10 Runs

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first in the third match of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad now need to chase 164 off 20 overs to win

23:32 IST, September 21st 2020 Bangalore defeat Hyderabad Kohli & Co. clinch their first victory of the season as they defeated Hyderabad by 10 runs

23:18 IST, September 21st 2020 Saini holds his nerves, bowls terrific 18th over Navdeep Saini bowled an instrumental 18th over giving away just 7 runs, leaving Hyderabad with 22 runs to chase off 2 last overs. The speedster also bagged two wickets

23:07 IST, September 21st 2020 On pitch collision gets Bangalore another wicket As the chase intensifies, Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma collided on pitch while attempting to get the second run.

23:03 IST, September 21st 2020 Hyderabad lose another wicket Hyderabad lose control of the chase as Priyam Garg gives away his wicket. Needs 35 off 21 balls

22:59 IST, September 21st 2020 Chahal turns it around for Bangalore With two successive wickets and a tight over, Chahal has put Bangalore back in the game with Hyderabad needing 37 off 24

22:56 IST, September 21st 2020 Chahal on a hat-trick A wrong-un deceiving Vijay Shankar put Chahal on a hat-trick as he bagged his third wicket of the night Oh YUZI! You have the key to our hearts!

Vijay Shankar gone for a duck!#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 21, 2020

22:53 IST, September 21st 2020 Chahal clean bowls Bairstow Yuzvendra Chahal provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangalore as he bowled danger-man Bairstow for 61 runs. Hyderabad are 121/3 and need 43 runs more

22:49 IST, September 21st 2020 Hyderabad cruising to victory? With Bairstow holding one end strong and Priyam Garg powering from the other, Hyderabad look comfortable in their chase as they need just 43 off 30

22:40 IST, September 21st 2020 Bairstow smashes 50, brings up 100 for Hyderabad Courtesy of a cracking shot, Bairstow brought up his half-century after surviving twice in the match. Hyderabad are 103/2