IPL 2020 Live Update: Kohli's Bangalore Off To A Winning Start, Beat Hyderabad By 10 Runs

Kohli & Co. clinch their first victory of the season as they defeated Hyderabad by 10 runs
Navdeep Saini bowled an instrumental 18th over giving away just 7 runs, leaving Hyderabad with 22 runs to chase off 2 last overs. The speedster also bagged two wickets
As the chase intensifies, Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma collided on pitch while attempting to get the second run.
Hyderabad lose control of the chase as Priyam Garg gives away his wicket. Needs 35 off 21 balls
With two successive wickets and a tight over, Chahal has put Bangalore back in the game with Hyderabad needing 37 off 24
A wrong-un deceiving Vijay Shankar put Chahal on a hat-trick as he bagged his third wicket of the night
Oh YUZI! You have the key to our hearts!— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 21, 2020
Vijay Shankar gone for a duck!#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB
Yuzvendra Chahal provided the much-needed breakthrough for Bangalore as he bowled danger-man Bairstow for 61 runs. Hyderabad are 121/3 and need 43 runs more
With Bairstow holding one end strong and Priyam Garg powering from the other, Hyderabad look comfortable in their chase as they need just 43 off 30
Courtesy of a cracking shot, Bairstow brought up his half-century after surviving twice in the match. Hyderabad are 103/2
Bangalore missed another chance as Dale Steyn dropped a difficult catch of Jonny Bairstow off Umesh Yadav's delivery.
