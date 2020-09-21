Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 3 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Dubai

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the third match of the tournament on Monday, September 21. After a thrilling contest between Punjab and Delhi that went to the Super Over, the focus now shifts to the third game whee Hyderabad will face Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The action of the mouth-watering Hyderabad vs Bangalore clash is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Monday’s fixture, here is a look at Hyderabad vs Bangalore weather forecast, Hyderabad vs Bangalore pitch report and details for Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Hyderabad vs Bangalore weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 48%. It is going to be humid and sunny with no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live streaming in India

For Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, September 20. For Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Hyderabad vs Bangalore IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium provides a lot of assistance to spinners. It also has something for the pacers as the new ball will move initially making life tough for batsmen. Change of pace will be key on this surface and spinners will look to bowl relatively slow. According to the last four T20Is played here, the average score is 138. The team winning the toss would like to field first as batting will be easier in the second innings because of the dew factor and seeing SRH's pace attack. Although in the Delhi vs Punjab game on Sunday, Delhi won the game via a Super Over after batting first.

Dream IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 IPL live scores

IMAGE COURTESY: BANGALORE IPL TEAM TWITTER