IPL 2020: RCB Mocked For Spending 'stupid Money' To Buy Chris Morris At Rs. 10 Crore

Former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull is clearly unhappy with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 'squandering' money on South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris. All-rounders garnered a lot of attention in the Indian Premier League 2020 auction on Thursday as a number of teams went all out to secure Morris' services.

While Chris Morris has shown on numerous occasions in the IPL that he is one of the best allrounders in the format, his recent performances have left a lot to be desired. Perhaps, this is why Doull blasted Royal Challengers Bangalore for buying Morris for a whopping amount of ₹10 crore. He criticised the knowledge of most of the IPL franchises, while also expressing his surprise over Chris Woakes being sold at his base price of ₹1.5 crore to the Delhi Capitals.

Simon Doull criticises RCB in tweet

Staggering to see the lack of knowledge in the bidding right now on @StarSportsIndia apart from @DelhiCapitals Woakes a bargain and now stupid money for Morris. What’s going on..? @cricbuzz @bhogleharsha — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) December 19, 2019

RCB faced competition from Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians before signing the South African allrounder for ₹10 crore. Morris was retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2018 auction for ₹11 crore and was released this year after two underwhelming seasons at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His recent struggles with the ball and poor fitness further prompted Delhi to release him.

Prior to the auction, Chris Morris had a dismal outing in the Mzansi Super League 2019. The right-arm pacer managed to pick up only 10 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 8.20 and scored 122 runs at a strike-rate of 176. RCB, meanwhile, will be the fourth IPL team for Chris Morris. The all-rounder has previously represented Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

